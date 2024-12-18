It's only a matter of time before the Washington Wizards become active once again on the trade market. Their team is going nowhere fast, and they still have a few veterans that could net them some quality assets moving forward amid their pivot to a youth movement. And perhaps Jordan Poole could find himself on the move later on this season after bouncing back from his debut season in the nation's capital.

Poole has a history of contributing to a title-winning team (with the Golden State Warriors in 2022), so it should not come as a surprise that he is drawing some trade interest from a team with lofty ambitions of winning a championship. And according to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are casting a wide net in their search for a roster upgrade, and that now includes the polarizing Wizards guard.

It looks as though the Nuggets' main target on the trade market might be Chicago Bulls wing Zach LaVine, although finding any trade will require Denver to give up on Michael Porter Jr., a valued member of the roster. But if the Bulls trade LaVine elsewhere or the two teams can't work on constructing an agreeable deal, then the Wizards guard could be a legitimate alternative.

If there's anything the Nuggets are in dire need of, it's additional shot creation from the perimeter. Only Jamal Murray consistently provides that skillset for them at the moment, with Julian Strawther providing that in spurts, and if there's anything Poole specializes in, it's providing an additional offensive punch.

Poole is currently averaging 20.3 points per game on a career-best 39.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc for this season. He is in the second year of the four-year, $128 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2022.

Nuggets cast a wide net in the trade market in search of an upgrade (or two)

In addition to identifying Wizards guard Jordan Poole as a potential trade target, the Nuggets' gears have been turning, as they have also looked into the possibility of bringing in Jordan Clarkson, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Johnson, and even Jonas Valanciunas.

The Nuggets badly need additional frontcourt depth in addition to more perimeter scoring, and perhaps they could swing a trade with the Wizards that takes care of two birds with one stone, bringing in both Poole and Valanciunas. A trade package built around Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji could be a worthwhile starting point in talks between the two teams.