The Washington Wizards will be looking to get back on track Monday after blowing two huge leads across the last week, most recently on Saturday against the depleted Brooklyn Nets. But, there are some absences for this matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyle Kuzma is out with an ankle injury, while Anthony Gill is ill. That raises the question, is franchise star Bradley Beal playing vs Cavs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Bradley Beal injury status vs Cavs

Beal was a late scratch against Brooklyn over the weekend due to foot soreness. It appears that issue is still bothering him. As Joshua Robbins reported, the guard is listed as questionable here. However, he’s participating in morning shoot-around and will take shots on the run to see how the foot holds up. There’s definitely a chance he suits up if there isn’t too much pain.

The veteran has only played in 31 games in 2022-23 thanks to injuries. He’s struggled to stay healthy. However, the 29-year-old is still putting up solid numbers, averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 36.5% shooting from long range.

There is no question Washington would be in much better shape if their best player didn’t miss so much time, but they need him more than ever right now. Kuz just hurt his ankle and he’s been absolutely fantastic this season.

The Wizards currently sit in the final play-in spot with a 24-28 record and will be looking to end a two-game losing skid Monday. If Beal doesn’t play though, it will be a tall task to beat Cleveland.

So to answer the question, is Bradley Beal playing vs Cavs? It’s a toss-up at the moment.