The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics to open their regular season slate in one of their hardest tests of the year on Thursday night. The defending-champion Celtics are coming off of a nearly record-setting shooting performance against the New York Knicks, but Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas thinks that he and Alex Sarr can slow them down.

Valanciunas explained why he's confident at Wednesday's practice.

“You know, Alex is a really athletic guy. He can block shots, he can add a lot with his length,” Valanciunas said. “Steals, being in passing lanes, long arms poking at the ball. Defensively, he's perfect. I'm bringing physicality, controlling the paint. We'll see. I don't like to talk before the fact, we gotta do it first, right?”

While Valanciunas is going into his 14th season, Sarr will make his NBA debut. The No. 2 overall pick from this past summer won't have it easy, as he'll likely guard five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum at the power forward spot. Tatum was unconscious against the Knicks, scoring 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-11 from deep, with 10 assists and four rebounds. Boston made 29 three-pointers as a team, tying the NBA single-game record.

Valanciunas, though, kept things in perspective for Washington's rookies.

“It's a beautiful day to play. It’s a really good team coming in, defending champions. Can’t ask for anything better,” Valanciunas said.

Valanciunas' celebratory mindset is appropriate here. Sarr, as well as fellow rookies Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, have worked their entire lives for this moment, and this game will be an unforgettable moment in their lives.

Pre-game nerves are understandable, but Sarr and company can ill-afford to be sheepish on the floor against a team of the Celtics' caliber. Will Washington's young group hold its own?

Celtics present major test for Alex Sarr, Wizards

One major factor that will help Washington is the absence of Boston center Kristaps Porzingis, who's out with a foot injury. The 7-foot-2, 240-pounder averaged 20.1 points on 51.6% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last year and would've made life more difficult for the Wizards on both ends. Instead, Valanciunas will match up with Al Horford, who normally comes off the bench at this stage of his career.

While Valanciunas is mobile enough to defend the perimeter, expect him to stay down low more often than not in case Tatum drives past Sarr on the outside. The seven-foot, 205-pound Sarr has the talent and physical attributes to keep up with the Celtics' star, but Tatum's experience and craftiness will be tough for the rookie to handle consistently. As a result, Horford may get open looks from deep, which Washington must live with.

If Sarr does a credible job defensively, though, it'll be a great first step for him. The French international was brought in primarily for his defense, and having a respectable outing against the class of the league right off the bat is nothing to take lightly.

However, basketball is a team sport, and Valanciunas' presence will be vital to Sarr's development. This game will be the first of many in which two big men at opposite points in their respective careers will partner up both in the paint and on the perimeter, protecting the rim and contesting shots as much as possible. Even if Thursday's game doesn't go as the two would like, it's only the first episode of a long series.