Did Jordan Poole take another jab at former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green? These two have been dominating headlines of late now that their one-year-old beef seems to have been reignited. Poole hasn't directly addressed Green's comments about punching him last summer, but it seems that the new Washington Wizards star is happy to throw a few haymakers in Green's direction — both figuratively and literally.

On Thursday, a video of Jordan Poole made its rounds on social media. In it, the 24-year-old is seen putting in a boxing workout as he showcases his right jabs and his left hooks. Given his renewed feud with Draymond Green, it comes as no surprise that the brief clip has gone completely viral:

After seeing this video, you just knew that NBA Twitter was going to have all sorts of Draymond Green-related reactions. The keyboard warriors did not disappoint:

Bet Draymond won’t slide again — Zero (@dudefromKY) July 20, 2023

Lol nah he’s definitely hitting dray with a right next time they play 😂 — HollowFrobe (@the_only6) July 20, 2023

Poole vs Draymond ppv — J.E.S (@J2Smooth21) July 20, 2023

Over or under 2.5 punches landed on Draymond? — DPOY 2X CHAMP (@Brandon2558) July 20, 2023

@Money23Green you better watch out — Jabari Walker’s Revenge (@OSportsU) July 20, 2023

Poole was not exempted from the trolling, though. This may have been nothing more than an innocent workout video, but some folks saw it as an opportunity to take their own jabs at the Wizards guard:

Legs too tight. Need to teach how to dance/better footwork. He not generating no power in his punches. But it’s a start — LEGION OF KNICKS (@LegionOfKnicks) July 20, 2023

Then legs be dancing like Bambi 😂 — Stefan Markovic (@MarkovicStefan4) July 20, 2023

Jordan’s terrible but I’m more mad at the trainers lol like why the not correcting earlier before it becomes habit — idwtu (@idontwanttous16) July 20, 2023

So he ready to fight now after he got knocked out — Lance Euell (@EuellLance) July 20, 2023

Once again, the internet wins. Neither Draymond Green nor Jordan Poole was spared from the savagery — and there's a lot more where that came from, too.

It will be very interesting to see how these two former teammates react the next time they see each other on the court. You can be sure that Poole will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after the Warriors shipped him out. There's also no denying that Green's recent comments will be on his mind. Get the popcorn ready, folks, that should be a good one.