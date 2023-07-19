There has been a lot of drama of late involving Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and former teammate Jordan Poole. It all started with Green commenting about his punch from last summer, which prompted an NSFW tirade from Poole's dad. The Warriors vet clapped back and even Poole himself, who now plies his trade with the Washington Wizards, appears to have gotten involved as well.

This time around, it's Jordan Poole's best friend, Ralen Brown, who's chimed in on the fiery row. Brown did not hold back as he called out Green for his supposedly inexplicable action against Poole:

“He supposedly called himself our OG and LEADER… A lot of y'all hoop, how many times at practice you swung on your lil homie like that?… We rocked with you a lot which is why it's ALWAYS been weird you have such bad energy this way,” an excerpt of Brown's feisty ranrt on Instagram read.

Brown is sticking up for his best friend here as he exposes Draymond Green's allegedly demeaning attitude with the Warriors as well as his fake leadership qualities. Brown obviously isn't a fan of the former Defensive Player of the Year right now and he has no problem thrashing him in public after his comments against Poole.

This is getting ugly and it doesn't seem like this is going to end anytime soon. All I can say is I can't wait for this coming season's first matchup between the Warriors and the Wizards.