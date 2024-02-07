The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers are playing extremely well. They are sitting second in the Eastern Conference, and they have won their last six games. Cleveland has played the Wizards twice this season, and they won both by a large margin. In those games, Donovan Mitchell has scored 24.0 points per game. Max Strus is second on the team with 16.5 points per game. Jarrett Allen has grabbed 31 total rebounds against the Wizards, as well. The Cavaliers will have a fully healthy lineup for this game.

The Wizards have yet to reach double-digit wins this season, and they have lost their last three games. Against the Cavaliers, the Wizards have scored a total of just 191 points. Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, and Corey Kispert have each scored 12.5 points per game to lead the team against the Cavaliers. Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, and Kyle Kuzma are all dealing with injuries, so they are questionable for Wednesday's game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Wizards Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 234 (-112)

Under: 234 (-108)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Cavaliers are playing some very good basketball. They have won 14 of their last 15 games, and they have crushed the Wizards this season. This is no surprise, though. The Wizards have allowed the most points per game in the NBA at 124.0. The Cavaliers have scored 120.2 points per game in their last 15 games. As long as the Cavaliers continue to score, and play well against the Wizards, they will cover the spread.

The Cavaliers are 12-3 when they score 120+ points this season. Their record jumps to 18-6 when they score 115+ points. Cleveland should have no problem scoring against the Wizards in this game. As long as the Cavaliers reach 115 points, which is expected, they will beat the Wizards by a considerable margin once again.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is not a good team, and it is because of their defensive play. The Wizards need to play better on the offensive side of the court. The Cavaliers are one of the better defensive teams, as well. However, when Cleveland allows 115+ points this season, they are 6-12. It is not an easy task, but if the Wizards get to 115 points, they will at least keep the game within the spread.

Washington does score 114.7 points per game this season. They have the ability to put up points, it is just their defense that lets them down. Seven of the Wizards' nine wins have come when they score 115 points or more this season. If the Wizards can score, they will win this game.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

This game is an easy pick for me. The Cavaliers are playing great basketball, and that will continue against a very bad team in the Wizards. For this reason, I am going to take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -11.5 (-110), Over 234 (-112)