In the NBA, teamwork is generally needed to succeed. However, here are nine players that showed more selfishness both on or off the court.

Every NBA team often has a franchise player. They lead the franchise for a period of time with the team building around the particular player with the hopes of attaining a level of success.

Basketball is a team sport that requires everyone, from the ball boys to top management, to work together, more so in a premiere basketball league like the NBA. As a result, it is important for a franchise player to act as a leader, which entails making individual sacrifices and managing the ego, with the hopes of winning the coveted NBA championship.

But throughout the years, we've seen some of the most selfish franchise players in league history. While some have led their teams to the promised land, most fail to carry the responsibility of being the face of a franchise. Let's rank the nine most selfish franchise players in NBA history.

9. Wilt Chamberlain

61 years ago today, Wilt Chamberlain dropped an NBA record 💯 points pic.twitter.com/l17aimlgOz — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 2, 2023

Individually, there's no question that Wilt Chamberlain was an unstoppable force. He owns plenty of NBA records, highlighted by scoring the most points in a single NBA game, at 100.

But while Chamberlain was great individually, he also carved out a reputation of being more concerned of his statistics over team success. It's certainly hard to argue that fact, especially if Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics won five consecutive NBA titles at the expense of Chamberlain's Warriors. However, Chamberlain did manage to lead the Warriors to an NBA championship before winning another with the Los Angeles Lakers.

8. Allen Iverson

On This Date: Allen Iverson was talking about 'practice.' pic.twitter.com/MMW3gxF5Ne — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2018

Considered to be one of the best ball hogs of all time, Allen Iverson could straight out ball against the best guards in the league. In fact, no one can take away that he singlehandedly carried the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals. But while he did manage to be the best player of his team, one can argue that he is also one of the most selfish of all time.

With Iverson commanding the ball in most of the team's possessions, the Sixers relied heavily on Iverson's offense, even if it meant ill-advised shots. Moreover, no one can easily forget how Iverson addressed to media his hatred for team practices. However, he still ranks highly in this list given how he managed to still lead his team by allowing his teammates to take over on defense en route to his lone Finals appearance.

7. Carmelo Anthony

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl took a BIG SHOT at Carmelo Anthony on Twitter 😳 Karl: “And it kept our coaching staff up at night a decade ago when we were stressing the importance of team play and defense! 😆” Thoughts? 🤔@CoachKarl22 , @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/hnTVC2hetF — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 10, 2021

As part of the stacked 2003 NBA Draft class, the Denver Nuggets were all in, in terms of making Carmelo Anthony their franchise player. Although he had the talent and the tools, it was Melo's selfishness that prevented him from becoming a championship player, just ask his former Nuggets coach George Karl. Instead of involving his teammates, Melo often fell in love with isolation plays and opted not to get involved on defense.

But as selfish as Melo was, the 6-foot-8 forward did manage to lead the Nuggets to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2009. And while he continued his selfish play with the New York Knicks, the team still managed to make the playoffs. In some way, Melo was still relatively successful, despite his selfishness.

6. Gilbert Arenas

Consider Gilbert Arenas just another dominant ball handler who loves to score and doesn't like to pass. Although he later on claimed that his teammates loved clubbing too much, Arenas was tasked to lead a dysfunctional Wizards team that owned plenty of controversies. But as good as Arenas was at scoring, the Wizards could hardly win or make any significant impact in terms of team success.

5. Steve Francis

It's safe to say that Steve Francis wanted to do what he wanted. As early as the 1999 NBA Draft, Francis insisted that he wouldn't play for the Vancouver Grizzlies despite the team selecting him second overall.

As a result, the team traded Francis away before he could even suit up for the Grizzlies. And with the Houston Rockets, Francis was asked to take charge of a Rockets squad in its transition period.

This paved the way for Francis to simply chuck all the shots he wanted. In fact, this led to three-straight All-Star Game appearances. Unfortunately for him, Francis was eventually traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Tracy McGrady, who served as a better partner for Yao Ming.

4. Hassan Whiteside

It wasn't too long ago that Hassan Whiteside was once crowned as the Miami Heat's franchise player after the Heat offered him a max deal. There's no question that Whiteside had all the tools and talent to succeed in the NBA.

In fact, he led the NBA in blocks twice and rebounding once. However, it was his attitude problems that prevented him from fulfilling his potential. Furthermore, he cared more about his statistics than his team's success.

James Harden says the Sixers had him on a ‘leash’ last season 😬 pic.twitter.com/2uC2H6x6ny — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 2, 2023

After successfully transforming from being a Sixth Man of the Year to NBA MVP, James Harden became a certified superstar. Unfortunately, while his individual success can't be argued, Harden's teams have yet to find any championship success and for a good reason.

For one, Harden has been historically bad at working with other stars. These included Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and recently Joel Embiid.

In addition to this, Harden is also willing to do whatever it takes, at the expense of the team, if he wants out as seen with his actions with the Rockets and the Sixers. There's no doubt that he's one of the most selfish players in NBA history, especially after deeming himself as a “system.”

Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice today by coach Doc Rivers and the suspension came shortly thereafter, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/ijRTjgv0Zy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2021

Supposedly a cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons looked like he was going to dominate the NBA with his all-around play. However, after a disappointing 2021 playoff run that saw him pass up an open dunk against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemingly decided not to play anymore for the Sixers.

In fact, like Harden, he held out and forced the management to trade Simmons for Harden, ironically. Fast-forward to today, Simmons is still in the process of resuscitating his career in Brooklyn.

Jordan Poole in the Wizards huddle 😭 pic.twitter.com/PSriknMotH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 13, 2023

After winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole found himself traded to the Washington Wizards. This gave him the opportunity to lead a team of his own. Although Poole was keen on replicating Stephen Curry's success in Golden State, he has become arguably the worst franchise player as of late.

Under Poole, the Wizards are cellar dwellers of the East. Furthermore, it certainly doesn't help that Poole isn't listening to his coach. In fact, he's also making some of the most ill-advised plays that go into the infamous Shaqtin' a Fool highlight reel.