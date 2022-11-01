The Washington Wizards were hosting a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and the contest presented itself as an opportunity for Kyle Kuzma to build on his strong start to the season. Unfortunately for him, a botched dunk in the third quarter prompted an instant shoutout from Shaqtin’ a Fool on Twitter.

Kuz had no once close to him on a breakaway play, which is why he decided to bust out his own impression of LeBron James’ tribute dunk for Kobe Bryant. It did not end well for the Wizards star, though (h/t Shaqtin’ a Fool on Twitter):

For reference, this is how the original dunk looked like:

Dunk of the Day LeBron’s Kobe tribute dunk 💯🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/APBCBXRbl1 — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) July 5, 2020

LeBron’s dunk instantly earned legendary status after he threw down the ball in the exact same hoop just days after Kobe’s untimely passing.

For his part, it was a commendable effort for Kuzma, as the Wizards forward rose up for the audacious dunk attempt on Monday night. It looked like he cleared enough air to be able to finish what would have been a sick dunk, but as it turns out, he did not.

Despite the rather embarrassing Shaqtin’ moment against the Sixers, Kuzma has been a revelation for the Wizards so far this season. He came into Monday’s contest averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while also connecting on 2.0 triples per game.

Kyle Kuzma spent some time as LeBron’s teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like he needs to get a few more pointers from King James, particularly when it comes to these highlight-reel dunks.