Already without their top scorer, the Washington Wizards took another injury blow to one of their best players on Tuesday night. Kyle Kuzma reportedly exited Washington's home game against the visiting Houston Rockets with a right calf contusion, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

“Kyle Kuzma has a right calf contusion, which appeared to occur with around 5:00 remaining in the second quarter, and will not return to tonight's game, a team official said,” Robbins posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Robbins later noted that the Wizards changed their in-game designation for Kuzma.

“The Wizards have issued an update here, saying that Kyle Kuzma is now questionable to return to tonight's game,” Robbins shared.

Before he suffered the injury, Kuzma had put up 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the floor with six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes of action. Not having Kuzma on the floor lowers the ceiling of the Wizards' offense which is already one of the least productive in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Washington entered the Rockets game just 24th in the league overall with only an average of 108.9 points per game. It is also worth noting that the Wizards also played the Rockets without Jordan Poole because of a hip issue. The former Michigan Wolverines star is leading the Wizards this season with 21.8 points per game while Kuzma is right behind Poole with 15.4 points per game (excluding his production against the Rockets). Additionally, Washington missed the services of veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon because of a foot issue.

While it does not seem that Kuzma's injury is serious, his status for the Wizards' next game will be something worth monitoring. After their date with the Rockets, the Wizards will hit the road for two games away from home, beginning with a matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers this coming Wednesday night. Washington is also scheduled to take on the Chicago Bulls in Windy City on Friday.

The Wizards ended up losing the Rockets clash, 135-112, as they dropped to 6-28 on the season and will go to the meeting with the Sixers on a three-game losing skid.