Former Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith is a classic feel-good story. The former Wake Forest alum went undrafted in 2010 before enjoying a 14-year NBA career, and his next stage is a full-circle moment.

The Wizards hired Smith to the front office, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

“The Washington Wizards have hired former NBA point guard Ish Smith as a pro scout, team officials said,” Robbins reported. “Smith, who had two stints with the Wizards, played for an NBA-record 13 different teams.”

Smith played in Washington from 2019-21 and then got traded back to the team in 2022 after signing with the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards then dealt the journeyman just five months later to the Denver Nuggets, who won the 2023 NBA Finals.

Smith then returned to the Hornets, playing in 43 games before getting waived on February 8. The North Carolina native averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game across his career. In addition to the aforementioned teams, he played for the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons.

What will Smith bring to Washington's scouting department?

Ish Smith should be a good talent evaluator for the Wizards

Smith has a sharp basketball mind, via NBA.com's Matt Petersen.

“So cool for Ish Smith. Had an absolute gift for identifying brand new teammates’ tendencies during his entire career. That dude is perfect for player evaluation,” Petersen said.

With Smith's record-setting journey around the NBA, it's no wonder how he developed the ability to learn player tendencies on the fly. It takes time to develop chemistry with teammates so the fact that the 36-year-old was productive despite bouncing around so much is a testament to his hoops IQ.

Smith wasted no time getting started in his new role, as he attended Washington's practice on Wednesday, via The Washington Post's Varun Shankar.

Smith, who was a second-team All-ACC honoree with the Demon Deacons, has seen it all in the basketball world. The Wizards, who are focused on acquiring young talent to nourish their rebuild, can only benefit from his knowledge.