The Washington Wizards are not yet done wheeling and dealing. After making waves before and during the NBA Draft–even pulling off a draft day trade for Jordan Poole–the team is back at it again as they continue their rebuild.

At the start of free agency on Friday, the Wizards not only managed to retain Kyle Kuzma. They also went on to move Monte Morris, sending him to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a future second round pick, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

While it's definitely not a franchise-altering move, the important thing for the Wizards was that they got another asset that they can use in the future in a bid to hasten their rebuild. They also created a $9.8 million traded player exception in the deal. With that, it's not hard to see Washington making another significant signing or trade in the next couple of days–either for a key role player that could fit well in their timeline or a veteran who can at least help keep them relevant.

The Wizards already have their core in place after securing Kuzma's services for the next four years with a $102 million contract. And with Jordan Poole also in the fold, as well as 2023 NBA Draft No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly, Washington is well poised to start a new era in the nation's capital.

As for Monte Morris, he joins a promising Pistons squad that could really use some help. Morris averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 62 games (61 starts) for the Wizards in 2022-23. He is expected to serve as the primary backup to Cade Cunningham.