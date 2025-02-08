The Washington Wizards will sign guard Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Wizards waived veteran center Alex Len, clearing a roster spot before his expected signing with the Indiana Pacers. They had acquired Len at the trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. In that trade, Washington landed Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, and a 2025 protected first-round pick from Memphis in exchange for Johnny Davis, Marvin Bagley III, and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Wizards, holding the NBA’s worst record at 9-42, continue to make roster moves as they evaluate talent for the future. Nowell provides additional backcourt depth as Washington looks to integrate new additions following the trade deadline. With the team struggling to generate consistent offensive production.

Nowell, 25, has played in 205 career NBA games, averaging 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He was previously with the Wizards during training camp but did not make the final roster. Instead, he began the season with the New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in eight games before joining Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

With Capital City, Nowell has been one of the G League’s most productive scorers. He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 51.5% from three-point range across 20 appearances. His strong performances in the G League helped him earn another opportunity at the NBA level, and the Wizards will be closely evaluating how he fits within their system over the next 10 days.

Nowell spent his first four NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after being selected 43rd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. His best NBA season came in 2022-23, when he averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game across 65 appearances for Minnesota. He played a key bench role for the Timberwolves, providing instant offense in limited minutes, but the team chose not to retain him in free agency.

Washington will look to see if Nowell can translate his G League success into a contributing role over the course of his 10-day contract. If he performs well, he could earn an extended stay with the team as the Wizards continue to evaluate long-term roster options.