When veteran players are bought out, which is commonplace after the NBA trade deadline, they often sign with championship contenders. The Indiana Pacers are not quite at that level as of yet, but they are nonetheless commanding league-wide respect. Case in point: the team is set to sign center Alex Len, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards acquired the No. 5 selection in the 2013 NBA Draft before Thursday's deadline, completing a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings that centered around Marcus Smart. They are expected to waive Len, thus allowing him to lend his services to the Pacers.

Indiana has remarkably reversed its fortunes since entering the new year, vaulting to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after winning 13 of its last 16 games. The team lumbered its way through the first quarter of the season, with injuries playing a factor in some of the struggles. Isaiah Jackson and new Toronto Raptors big man James Wiseman each suffered a torn Achilles within the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign, leaving the Pacers thin inside.

Luckily, Myles Turner has remained fairly healthy and Thomas Bryant is sufficiently filling in off the bench (averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds). More frontcourt reinforcements could not hurt, though.

The Pacers are being prudent

Alex Len posted 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in a paltry 7.2 minutes per game for the Kings this season. He might not earn a meaningful role in Indy, but he is an extra body. And that is not something head coach Rick Carlisle is going to scoff at during the second half of the season.

With Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton leading the way, and Bennedict Mathurin coming into his own (16.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting), the Pacers are starting to resemble their 2023-24 form. Mathurin was not even available when they advanced to the conference finals last year. If this squad can stay relatively healthy by the time the playoffs arrive, more disruption could ensue in 2025.

Fans hope that Len's anticipated arrival will help Indiana inch closer to that goal.