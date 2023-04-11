A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Dallas Wings used their No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2023 WNBA Draft to select Maryland Terrapins star Abby Meyers, who was erroneously listed as a 6-10 behemoth by ESPN.

maryland 6 foot 10 legend abby meyers pic.twitter.com/zhTwnOS9Tz — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 11, 2023

Of course, that simply is not true — unless Abby Meyers suddenly had a 10-inch growth spurt between the last time she was measured (which shouldn’t be that too long ago) and the WNBA Draft Monday night. The truth is that Abby Meyers is only six feet tall or 183 centimeters. That being said, her impact on her team, whenever she’s on the floor, belies her physical frame. Meyers was quite a talent in college. She spent her first three years in the NCAA with the Princeton Tigers, during which she averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. She would later transfer to Maryland and in the 2022-23 college basketball season, she averaged 14.3 points on a career-high 45.5 percent shooting from the field to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists — also career-highs.

“I don’t think Abby Meyers is 6’10 ESPN,” quipped PJ Green of FOX4 News Kansas City.

“Abby Meyers: Not 6’10 (she’s 6’0), but she IS a Dallas Wing now,” DIME tweeted in an attempt to correct ESPN.

More reactions:

Abby Meyers is 6’10”??? — Georgia Amoore (@georgia_amoore) April 11, 2023

I like Abby Meyers but I think the chyron calling her 6'10" is a little off — Eric (@nemchocke) April 11, 2023

Yea Abby Meyers being listed at 6’10 had me trippin for a second….. https://t.co/jpowQIGRso — Finest Magazine (@FinestMagazine) April 11, 2023

The tallest player on the Wings’ roster last season was center Teaira McCowan (6-7) while Charli Collier was the second-tallest at 6-5.

Some of the tallest players to ever play in the WNBA include Bernadett Hatar (6-10), Brittney Griner (6-9), and Liz Cambage (6-9).

Abby Meyers was named part of the All-Big Ten Second Team during his stint with the Terps and was also the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year.