Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson were both ejected after they got into a scuffle during the second quarter of Tuesday night's matchup.

The altercation started after the two got into it during a free throw boxout, with Griner appearing to catch Jackson up high with an elbow. It then elevated when Jackson shoved Griner and the two briefly went at it before they were held back.

Both players were assessed two technical fouls, meaning an automatic ejection.

The ejection was the first of Jackson's young career. She has been one of the premier rookies in the WNBA season, and has been a bright spot for Sparks fans in the midst of a lost season following the season-ending injury to Cameron Brink. Entering Tuesday's game, Jackson was averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and is a strong candidate to make All-Rookie First Team at the end of the season.

An altercation of this magnitude is unlikely to require further discipline, but it's something to watch out for on Griner's side with the Mercury preparing for the playoffs. Thankfully for Phoenix, they won't be playing for anything during Thursday's regular season finale, as they have the No. 7 seed in the playoffs locked up, so if Griner is forced to miss a game it won't be a big deal. Griner was previously suspended back in 2019 for her role in an altercation.

While the Sparks' season will come to an end on Thursday after their clash with the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury will push on into the playoffs next week. Phoenix will head to Minnesota for the first two games of the best-of-three series, attempting to steal one of them and get a Game 3 back at home. However, they have an uphill battle in front of them against a Lynx team that has won seven games in a row.