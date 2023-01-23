The Atlanta Dream made one of the first moves of the WNBA off-season when they pulled off a trade with the Dallas Wings to acquire Allisha Gray. Gray, who had spent her whole career with the Wings to this point, had been rumored to be moved for much of last season. Now that Gray has landed with the Dream, both sides are expected to begin talks on a possible contract extension to keep her on the roster beyond this season as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Gray’s current contract carries her through the end of this season.

The Dream are banking a lot on Allisha Gray as they have essentially mortgaged their immediate future for her by giving up two first round picks (2023 and 2025). Last year, however, she quietly put up an All-Star caliber season. She averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and a career-high 40.8 percent from the three-point line.

The Dream have a couple of different ways they would be able to use Gray. She is expected to step into the starting lineup and depending on how they see her, she could find herself playing multiple positions. Gray can either play shooting guard alongside third-year point guard Aari McDonald, or she could play point guard and start alongside Rhyne Howard at the two who was last season’s Rookie of the Year. Howard played both shooting guard and small forward last season.

The Dream finished 14-22 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.