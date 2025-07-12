The Atlanta Dream had a big game against the Indiana Fever on Friday, and they got a bit of a scare before halftime. Early in the second quarter of the Dream’s game against the Fever, All-Star guard Rhyne Howard was carried off the court and to the locker room following an apparent injury. However, Howard did return in the second half.

Rhyne Howard sustained the apparent knee injury while going up for a rebound and was assisted by Dream staff to the locker room, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. She had played 12 minutes up to that point and had five points, two rebounds and one assist.

Howard had recently returned to the Dream lineup during their last game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 7 after missing one game due to an upper body injury. Howard initially suffered that injury during the Dream’s game against the New York Liberty on June 29. She left that game early and did not return, and was sidelined for their subsequent game against the Seattle Storm.

She was recently selected to the third WNBA All-Star appearance as a reserve, after not making the All-Star team last season. Now in her fourth year in the WNBA, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft has become one of the elite shooting guards in the league.

This season, Howard had appeared in 18 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. She had been averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 34.4 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While her field goal and three-point percentages are career-lows thus far, there is no denying her impact on the court for the Dream.

To this point, the yneDream have been one of the best teams in the WNBA with a record of 12-7, and only one game back of the Eastern Conference leading Liberty. Howard and Allisha Gray have formed one of the best duos in the WNBA this season and were set to be teammates on Team Collier at the All-Star Game.