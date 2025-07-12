The Atlanta Dream had a big game against the Indiana Fever on Friday, and they got a bit of a scare before halftime. Early in the second quarter of the Dream’s game against the Fever, All-Star guard Rhyne Howard was carried off the court and to the locker room following an apparent injury. However, Howard did return in the second half.

Rhyne Howard sustained the apparent knee injury while going up for a rebound and was assisted by Dream staff to the locker room, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. She had played 12 minutes up to that point and had five points, two rebounds and one assist.

Howard had recently returned to the Dream lineup during their last game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 7 after missing one game due to an upper body injury. Howard initially suffered that injury during the Dream’s game against the New York Liberty on June 29. She left that game early and did not return, and was sidelined for their subsequent game against the Seattle Storm.

She was recently selected to the third WNBA All-Star appearance as a reserve, after not making the All-Star team last season. Now in her fourth year in the WNBA, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft has become one of the elite shooting guards in the league.

This season, Howard had appeared in 18 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. She had been averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 34.4 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While her field goal and three-point percentages are career-lows thus far, there is no denying her impact on the court for the Dream.

To this point, the yneDream have been one of the best teams in the WNBA with a record of 12-7, and only one game back of the Eastern Conference leading Liberty. Howard and Allisha Gray have formed one of the best duos in the WNBA this season and were set to be teammates on Team Collier at the All-Star Game.

More Atlanta Dream News
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) reacts with forward Naz Hillmon (00) after a free throw against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Rhyne Howard endorses potential Sixth Player of the Year after win vs. ValkyriesMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) shoots against the Indiana Fever in the first half at State Farm Arena.
Dream defends Brionna Jones after All-Star snubMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) drives the ball towards the goal against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Jordin Canada drops tough ‘one possession’ take on loss to StormMalik Brown ·
Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) dribbles the ball towards the goal against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Jordin Canada sets new career high in loss to StormRichard Pereira ·
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives the ball towards the basket against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Allisha Gray celebrates Dream HC for ‘seeing the vision’ before breakout seasonMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives the ball towards the basket against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones get 100% real on DreamMalik Brown ·