The WNBA will make history on Aug. 15 when the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm face off in Vancouver, ahead of the Toronto Tempo's 2026 debut. The Vancouver game marks the first regular-season game played outside the United States; Rogers Arena will host the matchup, highlighting the league’s efforts to grow its presence in Canada.

“As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women’s basketball in Canada,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Tuesday, per Richard Deitsch and Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

The WNBA has seen strong fan engagement during recent exhibition games in Canada. Toronto hosted the league’s first Canadian game in 2023, followed by Edmonton in 2024, with both games selling out. The Vancouver matchup will be the fifth international game in WNBA history, joining previous preseason contests held in Monterrey, Mexico (2004) and Manchester, England (2011).

WNBA capitalizing on growing popularity with international game

International expansion has been a strategy for several professional sports leagues, including the NFL, which held five games abroad in 2024. The Vancouver contest reflects the WNBA’s growing popularity and serves as a precursor to the Tempo’s entry into the league. The Tempo will be the WNBA’s first franchise outside the U.S. and aim to represent Canada as a whole, with potential games planned in Vancouver and Montreal.

The game also holds a personal connection for Atlanta Dream forward Laeticia Amihere, the lone Canadian on either team. Amihere, a native of Ontario, will get a rare opportunity to play a regular-season game in her home country.

Seattle’s participation in the game makes geographic sense, given Vancouver’s proximity to the Pacific Northwest. The Storm, led by veteran stars, will aim for another postseason appearance after making the playoffs in eight of the last ten seasons. Atlanta, under first-year head coach Karl Smesko, is seeking its third straight playoff berth for the first time since 2014.

The Vancouver game comes at a significant moment for the WNBA, following record-setting viewership numbers in 2024. With new media partners NBC and Amazon joining Disney/ESPN in a long-term broadcast deal, the league hopes to build on the growing interest.

Details on ticket sales, broadcast coverage and game time will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register for presale ticket notifications at WNBACanadaGame.com.