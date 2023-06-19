Nneka Ogwumike went off on the court Sunday, as she stitched together an incredible stat line that had her joining an exclusive Los Angeles Sparks statistical club which also features the likes of Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Nneka Ogwumike is the 3rd player in Sparks history with 15 points, 15 rebounds & 5 assists in a game, joining Lisa Leslie (6x) & Candace Parker (3x).

It was also Ogwumike's sixth double-double of the season.

The Sparks forward posted 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting from the field to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in 36 minutes of action against the Connecticut Sun at home. However, even her magnificent effort was not enough to pull Los Angeles to a victory, with the Sparks absorbing an 83-74 loss. So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while making 54.2 percent of her attempts from the floor.

Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens provided ample support behind Ogwumike, as they had 14 and 12 points, respectively. Nneka Ogwumike and the Sparks simply did not do enough on the defensive end of the floor, with the Sun making 53.1 percent of their shots from the floor while also outscoring Los Angles in transition, 21-11.

The loss of the Sparks to Connecticut was their second in a row and sixth of the season. Los Angeles is now below .500 for the second time this year at 5-6. Coming up next for Nneka Ogwumike and the Sparks is a date with the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at home.