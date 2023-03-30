David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

During the 2021 season when the WNBA celebrated its 25th anniversary, they cultivated a list of the 25 best players in league history to that point. It was no surprise that Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike was among the names selected along with a few other currently active players. Since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Ogwumike has been named to six All-Star selections, has won a league MVP and a championship. In the prime of her career, she still has a lot of basketball left. Amid Women’s History Month, Ogwumike spoke about some of the key women influences on her career via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I really am very much motivated by the women that I play with and against. I’ve found so much confidence in myself in the roles that I hold and the positions that I hold to be able to go out and bring my best to hopefully to affect the change we wish to see and wish to be,” Ogwumike said. “I’m surrounded by so many incredibly powerful women in my life from my mom to my sisters to many aunts and cousins that know me well and also are spectacular in their own way.”

Nneka Ogwumike re-signed with the Sparks this offseason despite major roster and front office upheaval. She will be entering her 11th season in the WNBA. Last season she averaged 18.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 54.4 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point range and 82.6 percent from the free-throw line.