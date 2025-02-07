UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is expected to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, some rumors have swirled over the past few months that have suggested Bueckers could return to the college basketball level for her final season of eligibility. Bueckers recently revealed her plans for the future, via UConn on SNY.

“Yeah, that's the plan,” Bueckers responded when asked if she plans to go “pro” following the season.

UConn was defeated by Tennessee on Thursday, losing by a final score of 80-76. Bueckers was limited to 14 points on 5-16 shooting from the field. She added eight assists, four rebounds and one steal, however.

Bueckers had previously expressed excitement for the game, but her team was ultimately defeated. It was a disappointing loss for UConn, but they still have an opportunity to make a run at a championship. Bueckers would love nothing more than to end her college basketball career with a championship, but it appears that she is planning to enter the WNBA Draft regardless.

It should be noted that Paige Bueckers has yet to officially declare for the WNBA Draft. She is planning on playing professional basketball next season, however.

The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick and they are expected to select Bueckers first overall. If selected by the Wings, Bueckers will receive the opportunity to join Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas. Ogunbowale is one of the best players in the league. Together, Ogunbowale and Buckers could form one of the best duos in the WNBA.

For now, Bueckers is focused on helping UConn women's basketball win games. With that being said, she could have shut down the question about her basketball future. Bueckers could have said that she will answer that question at a later date. The fact that she told reporters that her plan is to play professional basketball next season is a tremendous sign for the Wings.