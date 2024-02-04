The WNBA world reacts to a generational performance.

On Friday, the college basketball world was treated to an explosive performance from USC freshman JuJu Watkins. Watkins exploded for a career-high 51 points in a big road win against No. 4 Stanford. It was the highest scoring game of this season as well as the highest scoring game in USC women's basketball history. Not surprisingly, the basketball world at large were in awe of the game including New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and former WNBA star Sue Bird who both took to social media to express their shock at Watkins' historic game.





JuJu Watkins has been in the conversation for National Player of the Year even as a freshman at USC. She's helped USC to a national ranking and has been making an impact that even Sabrina Ionescu and Sue Bird did not do as freshman in college.

During her 51-point explosion, Watkins also finished with 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals. She shot 14-26 (53.8 percent) from the field, 5-11 (54.5 percent) from the three point line and 17-19 (89.5) percent from the free throw line.

This season, Watkins has played in 18 games at around 33 minutes per game. She's been averaging 27.2 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With the win, USC improved to 15-4 overall and 5-4 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Trojans are ranked No. 15 in the nation. Watkins would still have at least two more seasons at USC before she is eligible for the WNBA Draft.