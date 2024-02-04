LeBron James and Kevin Durant could not contain their excitement for Watkins after her legendary performance.

JuJu Watkins and the USC women's basketball team capped off a phenomenal win over the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night. Watkins scored a historical 51 points in the 67-58 victory. Thus, NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant held the freshman guard in high regard.

NBA stars sing JuJu Watkins' praises after legendary Trojans performance

LeBron James and Kevin Durant took to social media to show their excitement for Watkins' performance. The two stars' expressed their astonishment in different ways but shared the same sentiment. Below are their Instagram reactions, as noted by ClutchPoints' Angelo Guinhawa:

JuJu Watkins' 51 points has LeBron and KD impressed. Here's what they said on their IG stories: LeBron: I thought I told you … to Cut it OUT lil sis!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oh yeah, I did say don't! Kill your 👣 on their necks! Ayyyyyeee! KD: My goodness. What a night by [JuJu Watkins] pic.twitter.com/hDxtexfPE7 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) February 3, 2024

Naturally, James used a hilarious barrage of emojis to get his point across, while Durant kept things simple and tidy. Nevertheless, the stars are impressed with Watkins' historical effort.

The USC women's basketball team entered Friday night's matchup ranked 11 spots lower the the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal. However, Watkins displayed heart and effort to overcome the odds. Her 51-point-11-assist double-double broke USC's single-game scoring record that stood since 1989.

In addition, Watkins broke the record for the most amount of points scored in a game by a freshman since Elena Delle Don in 2010. She made 6 of 11 three-pointers attempted and went 17-19 on free throws. Her red-hot hand dampened the impact of senior Cardinal forward Cameron Brink.

Brink finished the contest with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Her team fell to 19-3 while the Trojans improved to 15-4.

JuJu Watkins looks to have a bright future in the NCAA and beyond. Her offensive eruption adds to her season averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. It will be interesting to see how the Trojans fair in the loaded Pac-12 conference as March Madness approaches.