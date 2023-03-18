With the WNBA free agency period firmly in the rearview, teams are now turning their attention to the upcoming draft and the start of training camp. Training camp signals all the roster battles and movement that come along with it. With a shortage of roster spots in the WNBA, there are always some surprise cuts with talented players finding themselves on the outside looking in. The Los Angeles Sparks made a roster decision on Saturday when they announced that they had cut Chennedy Carter’s contract.

The move to cut Chennedy Carter’s contract trims the Sparks roster down to 13 current players. WNBA teams are allowed to bring a maximum of 20 players to training camp and must cut that number down to 12 before the start of the season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carter is a very talented player who just hasn’t been able to find a stable home in the WNBA yet. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Carter spent the first two seasons of her career with the Atlanta Dream. She was named to the All-Rookie team her first season, but her second season was marred with controversy and she found herself suspended by the team. Carter was traded to the Sparks in the 2022 offseason and her role fluctuated under former head coach Derek Fisher between starting and coming off the bench.

Last season, Carter averaged a career-low 8.9 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with shooting splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.5 percent from the free-throw line. She will look to continue her WNBA career elsewhere.