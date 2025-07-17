Teams all around the WNBA are celebrating their players as they send them off to Indiana for a star-studded All-Star weekend, and the Atlanta Dream are no different. The organization presented three-time All-Star and first-time starter Allisha Gray with a special video montage of heartfelt messages from her closest loved ones, which left an emotional impact on the standout guard.

The video featured cameos from Gray's parents, Annie and Alan, her siblings, Ashley and Marlo, her trainer, John Hollmon, former South Carolina teammate and fellow All-Star starter, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

“Allisha, congratulations on being selected as a starter in this year's All-Star Game,” her parents said to kick off the video. “Hey Allisha, I just want to say that I'm so proud of you and all the things you have accomplished this season,” her younger sister chimed in.

“Congrats, big Al!” her older brother exclaimed simply, which brought a wide smile to Gray's face. “Congratulations on your starting spot for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indy,” her trainer said. “I just want to say congratulations, my girl,” Wilson added.

But the standout message came from the legendary Dawn Staley, who played in the WNBA herself for the Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets before retiring in 2006 and picking up the clipboard. Staley joined the Gamecocks in 2008, which is where she came across Gray in 2016.

“Hey, Lish!” her ex-head coach started. “What's going on? You know I had to reach out and say congratulations on your recent success. You're a WNBA All-Star starter!”

Staley was named an All-Star six times as a player between 2001 and 2006, so she knew exactly the kind of encouragement to offer Gray before her major career milestone.

“Lish, much deserved. You're playing your butt off girl! Keep it going, and go get that MVP at the All-Star Game, like you did [in the 2024] Skills Challenge, like you did the 3-point shooting contest. Success just follows you, Lish! Congratulations, can't wait to see you in Indianapolis.”

Gray will be in action on both nights of WNBA All-Star Weekend, defending her 3-point contest and skills challenge titles after becoming the first-ever player to win both in one night a year ago. Then, the Dream standout will suit up for Team Collier when the main event tips off at 8:30 pm.m ET on July 19.