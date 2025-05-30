The Atlanta Dream are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they will continue their current road trip with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Friday. After beating the Sparks while short-handed, the Dream could get reinforcements judging by Brittney Griner’s update on the team’s injury report.

Brittney Griner is officially listed as probable on the injury report for the Dream’s game against the Storm, the team announced. Griner was sidelined during the win against the Sparks due to a left knee injury. She also missed the team’s May 25 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Griner was one of the Dream’s major offseason acquisitions amid the hiring of new head coach Karl Smesko. In the early goings of the regular season, Griner has spoken about having ‘new life’ in the form of her new opportunity with the Dream.

Through the Dream’s first four games of the regular season, Griner has been playing a little over 28 minutes per game as part of a formidable frontcourt duo alongside Brionna Jones. Griner has been averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft, this is the first season of Griner’s career that she has not played for the Phoenix Mercury. Griner was a franchise cornerstone for the Mercury, winning a championship with the franchise in 2014. She was a nine-time All-Star in the 11 seasons she suited up in Phoenix.

In the games that Griner has played so far, the Dream were 2-2. Their next opponent, the Storm, have a formidable frontline of their own. Ezi Magbegor is one of the best defensive players in the WNBA and Nneka Ogwumike is off to a stellar start to the year. Having Griner back would be incredibly beneficial for the Dream.