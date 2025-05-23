The Atlanta Dream made a few moves in the offseason to help improve the team in hopes of getting them to the next level. Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones were two of those signings, and through the first two games of the season, they've shown that they'll have a huge impact on the team.

Head coach Karl Smesko's system is all about space and pace. Griner and Jones have not always been the players throughout their careers to stretch the floor, but that's what they've been doing early in the season. Not only have they been able to thrive in unfamiliar territory, but they're still dominating in their comfort zone.

Before their game against the Indiana Fever, Smesko spoke about how Griner and Jones have thrived in his system so far and play off of each other.

“They’re great players, and they’re doing a good job utilizing each other’s strengths,” Smesko said. “Someone can go in the post and the other one can space out and give the other room. Then the next possession they can switch roles. Both have the freedom anytime they want if they feel like they have the advantage to post up, and we’re going to look for them. They’re very hard to guard 1-on-1.”

In their recent game against the Fever, Griner and Jones were big in their win. Griner finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Jones finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Fever didn't have an answer for either one of them.

Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones proving to be strong duo for Dream

Not only has Smesko seen how Griner and Jones are impacting the game, but their teammates see it as well and are benefiting from their strong play. Allisha Gray spoke about how they've made her life easier through two games of the season.

“A lot easier, especially from a defensive point,” Gray said. “If I get beat on the drive, I'm mad I got beat, but I'm not too mad because I have shot blockers like Bri and BG down low. On the offensive side, a lot of my 3-point shots are from inside-out, so they're great passers as well.”

In their latest win against the Fever, Rhyne Howard shared how Griner has helped her game.

“Having her on the court with me, I get to take a deep breath because she’s a force on offense and defense,” Howard said. “She’s going through a lot down [in the paint] and trying to make her job easier, just like she’s trying to make my job easier. It’s great to have her. I feel like we’re going to do a lot of great things this year.”