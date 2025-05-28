The Atlanta Dream are 4-2 to start the season, and they recently got a big win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. It was Allisha Gray who led the way for the Dream, as she finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists. During the game, Gray accomplished a historic career milestone, according to Dream PR.

“With her 19th point of the game, Allisha Gray surpasses 3,500 career points, becoming the 36th fastest and 34th youngest player in WNBA history to reach the milestone. She ties Hall of Famer Penny Taylor and joins an elite group of 69 players to achieve the mark,” Dream PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the past three games, Gray has led the Dream in scoring, which helped them to three straight wins. The Dream guard has stayed aggressive, getting to the free-throw line while also being efficient from the perimeter. Her defense has been a plus, as always, and they've needed her to step up with the injury to Jordin Canada.

After her game against the Dallas Wings, Gray shared how she's able to do it all, and her play has shown that throughout the past few games.

“I think it just speaks to me being an all-around player. I try to benefit the game in any way I can, make the extra pass, take the open shot, and help setting up my teammates,” Gray said. “I think that’s just the unselfish play of me and being an all-around player.”

Article Continues Below

Dream starting to find momentum early in season

After a close loss against the Indiana Fever, the Dream have won three straight games and are finding a rhythm. Even with injuries to key players such as Brittney Griner and Canada, they've been able to rely on their depth and get some good wins.

Head coach Karl Smesko has not had much time to implement his system six games in, but it looks like the more the team plays with each other, the better they are understanding where they're supposed to be. Brionna Jones has come in and been a force on both sides of the ball, while the guard play of Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Maya Caldwell have been great defensively.

When the Dream get fully healthy, they may be a team that could be tough to match up against, and could be one of the better squads in the league.