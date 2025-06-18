When the Atlanta Dream drafted Te-Hina Paopao from South Carolina, they wanted a veteran point guard. The 22-year-old was one of the older players in this year's draft class. However, she has given the Dream what they wanted, fitting in well alongside Rhyne Howard, one of the league's best shooters. Against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty, Howard and her teammates needed more out of the rookie. Luckily for them, Paopao delivered in a big way in the first half.

Paopao fueled her team to a three point lead at halftime, tying her career-high with 16 points in the first half alone. She only missed one shot in the first two quarters, going 6-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Te-Hina Paopao is FEARLESS from behind the arc 🎯 The rook is up to 16 PTS with 4 3PM through 2 quarters! ATL-NYL | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/Jy2Vz4bBLV — WNBA (@WNBA) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paopao and Howard finished the third quarter as the only two Dream players in double figures. The game at the Liberty is a big one for Atlanta. The Dream have been a dominant team this season, but get to see how they stack up against one of the WNBA's elite teams.

Article Continues Below

Offensively, Paopao's contributions had the Dream going blow-for-blow with Ionescu and Co.. However, the Liberty point guard far outscored any Atlanta player in the game. Despite that, though, the Dream held a lead into the fourth quarter.

A lot of Atlanta's season comes down to just how far Howard can take them. Allisha Gray and Brittney Griner are there to support her, but the Dream rely on their star. However, if Paopao's career half is a sign of what is to come, the future is bright.

On a team that desperately needs scoring off the bench, the rookie's explosive half is a godsend. The Dream drafted Paopao ahead of two of her South Carolina teammates in the second round of the draft. Makayla Thompson and Bree Hall are both better scorers than the point guard. However, Paopao's value comes in her versatility.

Regardless of if they win or lose, pushing New York to the limit is a good sign for Atlanta. The Dream still have a ways to go as contenders, including figuring out their rotations. If their rookie continues to shoot the lights out, though, head coach Karl Smesko will have no choice but to give her more minutes.