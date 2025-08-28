After going through a battle with injuries, Brittney Griner came back to take on the Aces on Wednesday.

Not only that, Griner managed to secure the 17th spot on the WNBA All-Time rebounding list with 2,500 rebounds. Additionally, Griner is 21 rebounds shy of surpassing Swim Cash for 16th.

The Dream lost to the Aces 81-75, and Griner finished the game with only a basket and five rebounds. A game in which the Aces outscored the Dream 21-6 in the third quarter, which sealed the deal.

As a result, the Dream are now 24-14 and are ranked 3rd in the WNBA standings. Furthermore, they are in the midst of what head coach Karl Smesko defines as a demanding schedule.

This year, Griner is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She is on the verge of completing her first full season with the Dream after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury.

Among the other players on the all-time rebounding list are Sylvia Fowles, Tamika Catchings, Lisa Leslie, and Nneka Ogwumike. The leader is Tina Charles with 4,226 rebounds.

Altogether, Griner has played in the league since 2013. Since then, she has accumulated a WNBA Championship in 2014, 10 All-Star appearances, and has been named a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Brittney Griner still got it .

Even though age and injuries have taken a toll, Griner has still shown some considerable productivity this year. She has provided consistency in scoring and on the boards, even while she hasn't been the primary scorer for the Dream.

Additionally, Griner has been productive in utilizing limited minutes off the bench. She averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the course of four games recently while playing less than 19 minutes a game.

Furthermore, the Dream has evolved into a formidable playoff contender. All the while, Griner may not be the player she used to be, but she is still objectively good enough.