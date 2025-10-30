The Dallas Cowboys are one of the more mysterious teams in the NFL. As they approach the halfway point in the 2025 season, the Cowboys have been one of the more explosive offensive teams in the league as a result of the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers George Pickens CeeDee Lamb and running back Javonte Williams. They are also one of most porous defensive teams in the NFL.

Cowboys WR George Pickens on if he'd like to get a new contract done now or wait until the offseason: "That's kinda up to what (Jerry Jones) wants to do. All I can do is perform at my best." Pickens said there have not been any discussions yet. pic.twitter.com/XJJY2hi5Eo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2025

The Cowboys go into their Week 9 Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals with a 3-4-1 record and they are in second place in the NFC East, 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickens has caught a team-leading 43 passes for 685 yards and 6 touchdowns through the team's first 8 games. He has 12 catches of 20 yards or more and 36 of his receptions have resulted in first downs. The high-powered Cowboys have the second-ranked offense in the league in both points scored and yardage.

Pickens is in the final season of 4-year, $6.7 million contract he signed with the Steelers before coming to the Cowboys. He would like a new contract, but he says that is up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Pickens says the two have not discussed a new deal yet.

Staying with Dallas could mean a lucrative deal for Pickens, as the Cowboys have made Prescott the highest paid player in the sport. He is receiving $60 million this season. The Cowboys have the second-highest amount of cap space available in the NFL at more than $31 million.

Cowboys need their offense to stand out since defense has been brutal

The Cowboys have been surprising teams to a degree with their offensive production. They are averaging 30.8 points per game and 384.1 yards per game, but their defense has been abominable.

They rank 31st in both yards allowed and points given up. The only team that has been worse than the Cowboys in those two categories is the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs despite their defensive issues because of their offensive prowess. After hosting the Cardinals (2-5), the Cowboys have their bye week before going to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. If they can win both of their upcoming games, they will have a winning record when they host the Eagles in Week 12.