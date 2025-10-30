The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers meet for a Week 9 battle at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are aiming to finally get things going after a miserable start to the season. At 1-7, the Titans are in serious trouble.

The Chargers are back in the win column after a big-time 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Herbert and the offense dominated the entire game and improved to 5-3 on the season. The Chargers can be a Super Bowl threat this season, and will look to prove it on Sunday with another blowout win.

The Titans are struggling, but they contain a great pass rush. Jeffery Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the league. T'Vondre Sweat plays alongside him, forming an elite duo. They have combined for 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss this season.

On Thursday, Sweat talked to the media about facing quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

T’Vondre Sweat’s analysis of what makes Justin Herbert the perfect QB. No notes. pic.twitter.com/Ts1TYEDjhy — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's a fast guy, he's like a perfect quarterback,” Sweat told the media. “So you know, just get there, honestly.”

Article Continues Below

Sweat expanded on what makes Herbert the “perfect quarterback,” and he did so while chuckling.

“He's a tall, white guy, fast… he can throw, right, I mean, everyone knows that. It's true.”

Herbert is having a phenomenal season, but he needs to focus on limiting the interceptions. No quarterback in football has been pressured as many times as he has, but with Joe Alt back at left tackle, the offensive line is much better. Sweat and Simmons will aim to disrupt the Chargers' flow, which has hurt them in the three losses this season.

The Titans recently traded cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the week. The NFL Trade Deadline is approaching.