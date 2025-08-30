Rhyne Howard created an exclusive class for herself following the Atlanta Dream's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

In 37 minutes of action, Howard filled up the stat sheet. She finished with 24 points, six blocks, five assists, four rebounds, and one steal. She shot 9-of-16 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Her all-around efforts made WNBA history. She became the third player in league history to record 20 or more points, five or more 3-pointers made, and five or more blocks in the same game. Not only that, but she became the first to ever make six triples and six blocks in any game, per StatMuse.

A DOMINANT two-way showing by Rhyne Howard 👏 24 PTS (game-high)

5 AST

6 BLK (career-high)

6 3PM The 3rd player in WNBA history to post 20+ PTS, 5+ 3PM and 5+ BLK in the same game… and she clinched a playoff spot!pic.twitter.com/mXTic6ACVC — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Rhyne Howard, Dream played against Wings

Thanks to Rhyne Howard's incredible performance, the Dream blew out the Wings 100-78 to punch their ticket to the WNBA playoffs.

The game started close as Dallas led 21-19 after the first quarter. However, Atlanta took control by outscoring them 30-19 in the second period to lead 49-40 at halftime. Even though the Wings won the third quarter 27-22, the Dream fired back with a 29-11 display in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Five players scored in double-digits on Atlanta's behalf, including Howard. Allisha Gray had a solid display of 19 points and five rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting overall, including 1-of-5 from downtown. Brionna Jones came next with 16 points and five rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao had 14 points and eight assists, while Brittney Griner provided 11 points and two assists.

Atlanta improved to a 25-14 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the New York Liberty and 4.5 games above the Indiana Fever.

With five games remaining, the Dream will prepare for their next matchup. They are on the road, facing the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.