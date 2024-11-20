The Atlanta Dream are walking into a new era of basketball with their new head coach, Karl Smesko. The former FGCU women's basketball coach is looking to turn a young team full of talent into a contender for years to come. On Nov. 19, Smesko held his introductory press conference and shared his coaching philosophies, values, and excitement to join the team.

During the press conference, Rhyne Howard asked Smesko how he plans to use what he's done during his collegiate career to translate with the Dream.

“I want to make sure you guys are involved in the process. I want to have more conversations,” Smesko said. “I want to make sure that we build a relationship. I want you to understand why we’re doing the things we’re doing and how it ultimately impacts winning. It’s all going to be about putting people in the best position to be successful and helping the Atlanta Dream win basketball games.”

Later on in the press conference, Smesko shared his thoughts on the team and what he expects from them as he takes over as head coach.

“I’m impressed with what we have. We have some very talented players. The exciting thing I think is they can be even more productive in a style of play that I envision,” Smesko said. “What we’re capable of, nobody is sure until we get together and work together and see how it shapes out.”

Karl Smesko is bringing much-needed experience to the Dream

Karl Smesko comes to the Dream organization having the third-highest winning percentage among active coaches in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball history behind Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey. His offense is known for creating a lot of three-point attempts, and with the current roster, that shouldn't be a problem.

“I believe in pushing the ball, getting up and down the court, obviously known for utilizing the three-point shot and creating a lot of space,” Smesko said. “Attacking the rim, playing together, and sharing the ball. I think we have a roster makeup right now where this could fit the skills of a lot of our players. I think they’re really going to enjoy it.”

The Dream have been to the playoffs two seasons in a row, but have not been able to make it to the second round. With a new regime in place that fits the style of players on the team, there should be no doubt that the Dream can create a successful future and have more postseason success.