Tiffany Hayes may be putting the WNBA behind her after announcing her retirement from the league in December, but she is not ready to stop playing professional basketball any time soon.

“Honestly, I don't know,” the former guard for the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun told the Lakeland Ledger's Roy Fuoco. “I have a lot left in the tank. Overseas, (I plan to play) at least five or six more years.”

Hayes is no stranger to playing away from her home country, having spent time representing leagues in Israel, Turkey, Brazil and Spain during the course of her 11-year career. She is currently with the Shanghai Swordfish in China, her love for the game still strong.

The grind was weighing on the 34-year-old, however, resulting in her WNBA retirement decision. “I'd rather have my summers free,” Hayes said. “In the WNBA, I just feel my time is up. I just want to move on to other things. Playing overseas is fun. I get to learn a new culture and things like that. At least now, I have a chance to be home.”

Hayes won consecutive national championships with powerhouse UConn (2009-10) and was ultimately selected in the second round of the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Dream. She stayed with the franchise for a decade and helped it reach the Finals in 2013 (swept by the Minnesota Lynx). Hayes was still a key fixture in her lone season with the Connecticut Sun, which turned out to be her last one in the league.

Tiffany Hayes averaged 13.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in her WNBA career. This is just the end of a significant chapter, though. The book continues to be written all around the globe.