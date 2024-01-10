Tiffany Hayes explains her move to retire with Connecticut following an impressive career.

Tiffany Hayes has had a fine WNBA career. The 11-year veteran appeared in one WNBA Finals game and achieved several elite league honors. Hayes originally planned to retire with her first career team, the Atlanta Dream. However, she explained her move to join the Connecticut Sun for her last go-around.

Tiffany Hayes opens up on retirement choice after an impressive WNBA career

Hayes was the Dream’s second-round pick in 2012. She spent 10 seasons with Atlanta before making a sudden move to Connecticut for her last season. She explained why she felt the move was best for her in an off-season interview:

“Honestly, I decided it (to retire) last year but some things happened with Atlanta that wasn’t quite right,” Hayes said, per The Ledger.

The veteran guard continued, “I had to make a decision to end my career in a better place with a better opportunity with new people. That’s why I went to Connecticut,” Hayes explained.

In Hayes’ last season with the Dream, the team went 14-22 and failed to make the WNBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Sun were the third seed and held the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, Hayes’ decision to join Connecticut was fitting.

The Sun proceeded to make the 2023 postseason but were defeated by a stacked New York Liberty team in the Semifinals. Still, Hayes is grateful for her final season in Connecticut and for all she has experienced as a professional basketball player.

The 34-year-old ends her career with several accolades: All-WNBA First Team (2018), WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018), WNBA All-Rookie Team (2012) and WNBA Al-Star (2017).

Although Tiffany Hayes is leaving the Sun, she will continue to shine brighter than ever in retirement.