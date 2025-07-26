Throughout Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's second-year breakout campaign, technical fouls have been one of the only dark marks of her season. However, head coach Tyler Marsh does not see too much of an issue with her passion for the game.

Marsh called Reese's habit of picking up technical fouls a “product” of her passion. The first-year head coach said he does not want to take that away from her and is instead working behind the scenes to try to get a few of her technical fouls rescinded.

“It's a product of passion, we can't take that out of the game,” Marsh said, via Chicago State of Mind Sports. “We've done our work on our side to try to get a couple of those rescinded in the moment and beyond. That's up to the league's discretion. It's part of the entertainment of the game. It's hard to control the passion in the heat of the moment. It kind of is what it is right now.”

Reese currently has seven technical fouls through 22 games. Like the NBA, the WNBA has a mandatory one-game suspension for players who reach a technical foul threshold. The WNBA's limit is eight technicals, putting Reese one penalty shy of her first career suspension. With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the 23-year-old has a long way to go to try and keep her record clean.

Reese's last tech came in her most recent game against the Minnesota Lynx. She ended the game with yet another double-double, but received a whistle in the first quarter during a verbal exchange with Diamond Miller.

Tyler Marsh preparing Sky to be without Angel Reese

While a one-game hiatus looms for Reese, the Sky are already playing without her. The two-time All-Star missed Chicago's last game against the Seattle Storm with a back injury and remains day-to-day. Reese is currently the team's second-leading scorer with 13.8 points per game, while leading the WNBA with 12.5 rebounds per contest.

With a big matchup with the Indiana Fever on deck, Reese has gone through individual drills but remains questionable. The Sky are currently 0-2 against the Caitlin Clark-led Fever in 2025, including a 35-point loss on opening night.

If Reese misses another game, the Sky will be severely shorthanded against a streaking Fever team. Chicago's leading scorer, Ariel Atkins, also missed the last game against Minnesota, with center Michaela Onyewere joining them on the injury report. Marsh said that Onyewere is also day-to-day, but Atkins appears headed for another absence.