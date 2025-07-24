Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh provided an injury update on star forward Angel Reese. The two-time All-Star has been dealing with a lingering leg issue since before the All-Star break, which kept her out of a game against the Atlanta Dream. That game did not go well for the Sky, as they were outmatched from the start, dropping the contest 86-49.

Chicago is currently on a three-game losing streak amid a difficult stretch of the season. This franchise is falling back in the playoff race, currently 7-16 overall and four games behind the last playoff spot. It's been a trying season for Chicago, especially since legendary point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered a season-ending torn ACL in early June. If the Sky can get back on track, Reese will be a huge reason why, and Marsh revealed her health status and the mentality of the team's best player in dealing with this ailment.

“It (Reese's leg) was feeling a little tight during the game the other day…I think she wants to be at her best self for her teammates. She’s a competitor, she wants to be out there and compete, she wants to be able to do it at 100%, and obviously, it’s tough going through the ups and downs of the season from an injury standpoint or wins and losses standpoint. But she’s a fighter and will continue to work through and battle back.”

Reese got off to a slow start in the 2025 season, but has righted the ship recently. In particular, the former LSU standout recently helped propel the Sky to their best win so far over the Minnesota Lynx. The franchise is in the process of building its future around Reese and fellow sophomore Kamilla Cardoso, and it's going to take a few seasons for both players to really come into their own. But the more reps together, the better.

Overall, the Sky have shown that they can beat and lose to anyone so far this season. This group will continue to fall out of playoff contention if it cannot find some consistency down the back stretch. The good news is that it looks like this injury to Reese isn't anything serious, and the already record-breaking forward should continue to improve as 2025 goes on. And Chicago certainly needs that to happen, or else it could find itself where the 3-19 Connecticut Sun are right now at the bottom of the WNBA standings.