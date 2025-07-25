The Chicago Sky had a brutal night to forget after suffering a 95-57 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Going into the game, Chicago went through three consecutive losses. They also had key starter Angel Reese unavailable for the contest due to a back injury, which impacted their ability to perform on both sides of the ball.

This was also their worst loss in the last two decades, per reporter Karli Bell. Not only was it their worst loss of the season, but it was also their worst start through 24 games since the 2006 season where they started 3-21.

How Sky played against Storm

The Sky sorely missed Angel Reese as her versatile skillset could've helped them against the Storm.

Unfortunately, the personnel they had available did not perform to the best of their ability. Chicago shot 33.9% from the field, including 19% from beyond the arc.

Their offense just couldn't keep up with Seattle, who was excellent on both sides of the floor. The Storm took a 26-18 lead after the first quarter and didn't lose the momentum. Furthermore, the Sky only scored eight points in the second period, which ultimately dealt a fatal blow to their chances of winning.

Three players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf. Kamilla Cardoso led the way with 13 points, 13 rebounds and a steal. She shot 5-of-8 overall and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Rachel Banham came next with 13 points and two rebounds, Elizabeth Williams had 11 points and four rebounds, while Hailey Van Lith provided eight points and five assists.

Chicago fell to a 7-17 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 5.5 games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will look to end their four-game losing streak in their next matchup, remaining at home. They face the Fever on July 27 at 3 p.m. ET.