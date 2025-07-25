Amid Chicago Sky Angel Reese's historic streak of consecutive double-doubles reaching 10 in a 91-68 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx, WNBA analyst Candace Parker doubled down on her take on Reese. For Parker, Angel's name doesn't belong in the top-tier level of players in the W, and she gave her a C in her latest report card.

As Reese has played at a high level lately, Parker's grade on Reese was brought up, which Candace further explained on the Good Fellow podcast.

“They asked me my opinion on player tiers, and my thing is, if you bring something to the argument, bring something else,” Parker said. “Can she get to player A, or player S, or whatever? Yes, she can. Right now, I don't know if she's alongside those players. And you're measuring her against players that have been in the league for years. I faced it on the men side when people attack you for what you look like or who you are, that's usually not coming with a solid argument.”

For Parker, her take on Reese comes from a place of respect, whereas for other analysts, that isn't always the case.

“I'm willing to debate. I love it. Tell me I'm wrong, but bring facts to the table. That's the biggest thing. There's no hate on Angel Reese,” Parker added. “I love her. She plays for the Chicago Sky. I saw her at my jersey retirement vs. LA. So it's nothing like that. I think it's so interesting in this female space, the need to have to explain some of these things that you don't see.”

Unlike other retired athletes, Parker used TNT's crew as an example of critiquing an NBA player without much admiration or respect for the struggling player.

“We worked with the guys at Turner, where they come on and they say stuff that's just so outlandish,” Parker said. “I would never attack anybody's character. I would never attack who they are ever, and I just hope that others will do the same.”

There’s a difference between hate and holding space for real conversations.

Candace Parker & Ros talk Candace’s recent Angel Reese comments, criticism in women’s sports, and why objectivity shouldn’t feel like betrayal. Full episode with @ROSGO21 & @Candace_Parker dropping… pic.twitter.com/RR5ETWKveQ — Good Follow (@GoodFollowShow) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Angel Reese says mental shift has led to her playing at a high level

Sky forward Angel Reese has improved her game lately due to a mental shift amid her second WNBA season. Taking a slower and meticulous approach, she said, per ESPN's Elle Duncan.

“I was figuring it out. Trial and error,” Reese explained. “Don't feel like I was as focused on my game specifically.”

Reese is averaging 14.0 points on 44.6% shooting, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals this season.