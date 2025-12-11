Angel Reese turned a regular NBA night into a full relationship headline. The Chicago Sky star walked into Wendell Carter Jr.’s game wearing a custom Orlando Magic jersey stitched with “My Man” on the back, paired with denim, heels, a neck tie, and a cap, per Yahoo. Fans immediately lit up social media because the gesture came after months of speculation about the two.

Reese added fuel when she dropped photos from the night on Instagram with a simple caption, “steady.” The first two slides showed her outfit, but the last shot took things to a different level. It showed her from behind, the “My Man” jersey front and center, with a man’s hand around her waist. The clothes and the watch matched Carter Jr.’s fit from that night, so fans wasted no time connecting the dots.

Angel Reese reppin her man Wendell Carter Jr at the Orlando Magic game 🏀💘 pic.twitter.com/3MJ7wdq4N8 — ًWave Checkers (@wavecheckers) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carter Jr. slid into the comments with “overly ✨,” which only strengthened the buzz.

A Social Media Trail That Keeps Growing

The breadcrumbs have been there for a while. Carter Jr. sparked conversation when he said Reese was his “homie” during a viral interview, then quickly shifted tone and added, “That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.” He still dodged any official confirmation on the “Run It Back” show, telling fans, “Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out.”

Their timeline runs back to May when the NBA big man filmed Reese dancing at her 23rd birthday party. A month later, she posted a TikTok that showed huge bouquets of roses next to Hermès boxes, hinting that someone had been spoiling her. Carter Jr. later pulled up to the WNBA All Star Game wearing a Reese T shirt, which sent their fan bases into detective mode.

Now Reese’s “My Man” jersey moment feels like the strongest sign yet. They have not confirmed anything, but the internet definitely thinks the picture spoke for them.