The Chicago Sky are preparing for their second week of action after the WNBA Olympic break with a crucial matchup against the Connecticut Sun. Chicago will face MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and former traded teammate Marina Mabrey on the road Friday. Forwards Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere shed light on the Sky's biggest challenges for their games after team practice on Wednesday.

Turner could not help but acknowledge the star power and experience in Connecticut's lineup. She mentioned Marina Mabrey as a factor the Sky will have to keep tabs on.

“Definitely AT (Alyssa Thomas),” Turner told reporters when asked what the Sky have to watch out for. “She was obviously an MVP candidate last year. She's played really well this year. DB (DeWanna Bonner) at the 3. She's so long, the tallest 3 player in our league. Obviously, facing Marina [Mabrey] again. We haven't played against them since she got traded. And Connecticut plays good at home too, so we have to really focus as well.”

Michaela Onyenwere dove deeper into Chicago's reunion with Mabrey. She said knowing the offensive threat's tendencies will help the Sky contain her.

“Obviously, Marina was a great player, a great teammate for us. So going into that, we know she's a great shooter. She's kind of a three-level scorer trying to get to the basket, posts up small guards. She kind of has a quick trigger off screens, so it helps that we played with her for the first half of the season. We know it'll be a tough battle but excited to see her,” Onyenwere said.

Sky will have their hands full with Sun lineup

It is no secret that Alyssa Thomas is spearheading Connecticut's attack. Through 27 games, the 32-year-old averages 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Chicago fans respect Thomas' competitiveness, but her heated contact with Angel Reese at the beginning of the season might have Sky supporters seeking a revenge win.

Thomas is not the only one Chicago has to worry about. In addition to sharpshooter DeWanna Bonner, the Sun possess a stout two-way guard in Dijonai Carrington and an interior force in Brionna Jones.

Nevertheless, the Sky will not go down without a fight. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso look to make a stand early and open things up for Chicago's outside scorers.

It will be exciting to watch the weekend's showdown between two teams hungry for maintained success.