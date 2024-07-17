The Chicago Sky made some promising additions to their roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season; however, the team has made a blockbuster trade that parts ways with one of their key starters. The Sky are sending sixth-year guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for picks and two depth players, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago is parting ways with Mabrey and a 2025 second-round draft pick for guards Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round pick, and the rights to 2026 first-round pick swaps with Connecticut. Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca released a statement alongside the trade news:

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness, and commitment to the community,” Pagliocca said. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

Marina Mabrey joined the Sky in 2023 after a three-year stint with the Dallas Wings. The Notre Dame product has been one of the most improved players in the WNBA, increasing her point averages every year. After averaging 13.6 points on a 35.1 percent three-point shooting clip during her last season with the Wings, she leapt to 15.0 points per game on 39.0 percent from range with the Sky.

Through 23 games with Chicago in 2024, Mabrey averaged 14.0 points and a career-high 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Her offensive presence has been huge for Chicago, and her contributions will be missed.

Chicago's trade with the Sun marks one of the biggest of the 2024 WNBA season so far. However, the move sets the Sky up well in the long term.

Sky receive key guard pieces and future assets from Marina Mabrey trade

Former Minnesota Lynx-turned-Sun guard Rachel Banham joins the Sky as a nine-year WNBA veteran whose scoring and experience are highly valuable. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Banham holds career averages of 5.2 points and 1.4 assists in 243 career games. In addition, Banham is a skilled shooter from deep. She holds a career three-point percentage of 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Through 21 games in 2024, Banham is averaging 4.8 points and 1.2 rebounds. She has scored in double figures three times during the year, including a season-high 24 points while making eight of her 11 three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Moriah Jefferson, a 5-6 guard from UConn, was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Stars in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She brings seven years of experience to the Sky after playing with the Las Vegas Aces, Lynx, Wings, and Phoenix Mercury. In 2023 with Phoenix, she averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

In 188 career games, Jefferson holds career averages of 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals. Furthermore, she is a career 39.6% three-point shooter and has shot over 45.0% from three in two of her last four seasons.

Jeff Paglicocca revealed how Chicago's trade receipts with the Sun help the team move forward in the competitive WNBA landscape.

“We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season,” Pagliocca said. “Adding another essential first-round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year.”