The Chicago Sky traveled to Las Vegas to face the Aces in their last game before the WNBA All-Star and Olympic break. Chicago jumped out to a commanding early lead and despite A'ja Wilson's comeback effort, the Sky won 93-85. Chennedy Carter had arguably her most impressive performance of the season. Carter's backcourt partner Marina Mabrey summed up Chicago's outstanding effort with a fiery stance.

Mabrey started the postgame press conference by giving credit to the Aces before dropping the key that led to the Sky's win.

“[The Aces] are a great team. They play together. Down the line, they're all great players. [For us] to go out there and have the type of discipline that we talked about in some of the games that didn't go so well for us in the first half of the season [was huge]. We kind of let up at times, and I know we let up at times today, but we were able to punch back and fire back and wake back up… just finding the hot hand. Chennedy was amazing today and being selfless and making that extra pass to find her, that's what we do,” Mabrey told reporters after the game.

Mabrey said the Sky's activity on both sides of the ball contributed to their winning effort. Much of Chicago's success on Tuesday was due to Chennedy Carter's offensive dominance. She ended the night with 34 points, which tied her season high. The fourth-year guard continues to blossom as Chicago's go-to scorer.

Carter revealed valuable insight into what continues to drive her growth into one of the Sky's most important pieces.

Chennedy Carter gives Sky credit where credit is due

When asked what has triggered Carter's scoring impulses to take over games, she credited the Sky's coaching staff.

“I think it's really just [Teresa Weatherspoon] and Ty Young just staying in my ear… the changes that have been made, just locking in on players, our development. And I think tonight that really showed,” Carter said.

Carter was huge down the stretch, individually outscoring several WNBA All-Stars on the Aces, including A'ja Wilson. The talented guard dove deeper into what her performance says about her as the player she is now and continues to develop into.

“I think it's just a testament to everything I've been through and that I've done. I've been overshadowed a lot in my career. People don't understand that I'm a consistent player, and I'm gonna come out there and be a dog night in and night out. I think now, I'm getting comfortable. Spoon's allow me to make mistakes, keeping me in the game. She's allowing me to be me, and it's benefiting myself and my team as well,” Carter shared.

It will be exciting to watch Carter continue to lead Chicago amid her breakout.

The Sky's win over the Aces improved their record to 10-14, which places them eighth in the WNBA standings. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson's squad fell to 16-9. The Aces were on a several-game winning streak before being derailed on Tuesday. Chicago looks to maintain possession of the last spot in the league's playoff race and ascend higher during the second half of the season.