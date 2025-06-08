The Chicago Sky were dealt a significant blow on Sunday when it was revealed that veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot would miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering an ACL injury. Vandersloot sustained the injury during the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Courtney Vandersloot’s injury occurred early in the first quarter of the Sky’s game against the Fever. She was unable to walk off the court under her own power and had to be carried off to the locker room. She played only a total of five minutes, finishing with only two points.

Losing Vandersloot for the season leaves the Sky without a veteran option at point guard temporarily. Moriah Jefferson has yet to make her season debut as she recovers from a leg injury. In Vandersloot’s absence against the Fever, rookie Hailey Van Lith was given extended playing time. Van Lith finished with seven points, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in a season-high 26 minutes. Her previous season-high was 15 minutes.

Article Continues Below

The injury comes amid a significant milestone for Vandersloot as she made Sky history in becoming the franchise’s all-time scoring leader last week.

Vandersloot returned to the Sky this offseason via free agency after spending the past two seasons with the New York Liberty. Originally selected by the Sky with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft, Vandersloot played the first 12 seasons of her career with the organization. She was a key part of the Sky’s 2021 championship team.

This season, Vandersloot had appeared in seven games for the Sky as the starting point guard, at a little over 27 minutes per game. She had been averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 21.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.