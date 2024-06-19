DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky took on one of their most heated matchups of the 2024 WNBA season on June 16th. Chicago lost 91-83 to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, which marked their fourth straight loss. Of course, Angel Reese and Clark were the center of attention due to their rivalry. Sixth-year guard Marina Mabrey dropped a truth bomb on growing fan mayhem from the two stars' battles after Chicago's practice on Wednesday.

Marina Mabrey's mixed take on the Reese-Clark rivalry

Mabrey noted the growing volatility between Fever fans and Sky fans with the arrival of Reese and Clark, but she sees the increased engagement as a positive.

“[We] love all of the fans. And if they want to make a new rivalry, and it's gonna bring more money, more eyes, that's fine,” Mabrey said.

Furthermore, Mabrey gave a mixed response when asked what she thought of the variety of fans' reactions to the rivalry.

“There's so many people saying things. Sometimes I find myself saying ‘what'? And other times, I say, ‘That's a neat perspective.' Something that I maybe didn't notice or think about. Then other things, [the fans] are just having fun.”

Criticisms of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are endless. But as much hate as the two stars receive, fans equally love and embrace them. For instance, when Reese spoke about the players she models her game after, fans on X admired her explanation.

“Love that she's still being a student of the game,” one X user said.

“Great young ambassador for the league,” another claimed.

However, others remained critical. One fan said it was hypocritical for Reese to mention players with versatile skill sets when she simply “gets layups and rebounds.”

Through it all, Marina Mabrey emphasized the importance of keeping Chicago's inner team circle supportive.

The Sky can benefit from the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry

ClutchPoints' Lead Women's Sports Editor Erin Achenbach explained why the Reese-Clark rivalry is good for the WNBA. She noted the massive viewership of June 16th's Sky-Fever matchup as a major plus.

“[Reese and Clark's] transition from college rivals to WNBA competitors has been seamless and beneficial for the league. The recent June 16 game between the Fever and the Sky set a viewership record, drawing 2.25 million viewers, the highest for any WNBA game in 23 years,” Achenbach stated.

In addition to the record-setting game, the first meeting between the Fever and the Sky on June 1st garnered significant attention. The game averaged 1.53 million viewers on ESPN and peaked at 2.19 million.

Achenbach further explained that intense competition and personal stakes in these matchups have made them must-watch events. Admittedly, drama also plays a role in the increased attention. June 16th's matchup was highlighted by a flagrant foul when Reese struck Clark in the head while attempting to block a shot.

Reese defended her actions, calling the move a “basketball play” and expressed frustration with the officiating. Clark said she thought Reese was simply going for the ball and did not take it personally.

The two Class of 2024 WNBA stars hold little to no ill will against each other. They want to perform to the best of their abilities and help their team win, and fans will continue to tune in as their career gets underway.