Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington found herself at the center of controversy following a physical altercation with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark during their recent matchup Monday, The incident, which garnered significant attention on social media, occurred during the Sun's dominant 89-72 victory over the Fever.

The conflict began when Carrington delivered a hard foul on Clark, who was attempting to fight through Carrington's coverage. The officials deemed it a foul, and Carrington's subsequent gesture appeared to mock Clark’s reaction. The interaction sparked intense debate on social media, especially in light of Clark's high-profile exclusion from the Olympic squad, which has added a layer of scrutiny to her performances.

In response to the backlash, Carrington took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a series of messages defending herself. One tweet read, “Why yall so mad at me & bein mean!? … I jus be hoopin & havin fun mannn … live a littleee.”

Carrington further addressed the issue by quote tweeting a comment that accused her of targeting Clark, stating, “BFFR, PAUL” It was a direct response to a tweet from Paul Szypula, which alleged that Carrington had violently checked Clark and mocked her afterward. Szypula's tweet also suggested that if the races were reversed, Carrington would have been ejected, a statement that adds a racial dimension to the controversy.

DiJonai Carrington puts on impressive game

Despite the incident, Carrington’s performance on the court was impressive. She led all scorers with 22 points, shooting a dominating 7-for-11 from the field. Additionally, she contributed three steals, helping secure the Sun's substantial lead and eventual victory.

Clark, on the other hand, struggled in the game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. She also managed two assists and a steal during her 22 minutes of play.

Midway through the third quarter, Fever head coach Christie Sides pulled four of the five starters, leaving only 2023 No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston. Clark’s 22 minutes were the least she has played this season.

The game itself was a showcase of contrasting fortunes. The Sun led 55-35 at halftime, with Carrington making a significant impact by swiping the ball from Clark at midcourt and scoring at the buzzer.

Caitlin Clark’s earlier incident with Chennedy Carter

Earlier this season, another incident involving Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky sparked similar controversy on social media. During a game between the Fever and the Sky, Carter committed a hard foul on Clark, shoulder-checking her to the ground following a verbal exchange. The foul was later upgraded to a flagrant-1.

Carter responded to the backlash on social media, stating, “I grew up with all brothers, all we did is fight and argue. I love the hate more than the love what don't y'all understand. I'd rather you hate me (than) love me and I mean that on my dead aunt.”

Clark, meanwhile, brushed off the incident in a post-game interview, stating that it wasn’t a basketball play but acknowledging the physicality of the sport at this level.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level,” Clark said.