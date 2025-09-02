The Connecticut Sun made franchise history for the wrong reasons after their matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Monday night.

Going into the game, the Sun had 29 losses and counting. They have struggled throughout the course of the 2025 season, being at the bottom of the league standings for quite some time.

However, they were unable to snap out of it as they lost 93-76 to the Dream. As a result, they made history by obtaining their 30th loss of the season. It's a new franchise record, being one away from the league record, per Guinness World Records. which the 2011 Tulsa Shock, 2022 Indiana Fever, and 2023 Phoenix Mercury share with 31 losses during their campaigns.

How Sun played against Dream

It's an unfortunate record for the Sun to obtain, especially after being a playoff contender in the past few seasons.

Their loss against the Dream was a tough one. They were competitive with one of the best teams in the league going into the fourth quarter. However, they faltered down the stretch as Atlanta outscored them 17-2 in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Rebounds and perimeter shooting played a significant role in the matchup. Atlanta prevailed in these categories after securing 33 rebounds while knocking down 10 3-pointers on a 33.3% clip. It wasn't the same case for the Sun, grabbing 26 boards while making just two triples on 11.8% accuracy.

Four players scored in double-digits on Connecticut's behalf. Tina Charles led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. Leila Lacan came next with 17 points and three assists, Marina Mabrey had 12 points and three assists, while Saniya Rivers provided 10 points and two steals.

Connecticut fell to a 10-30 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 11 games behind the Indiana Fever, already ineligible for playoff contention.

With four games remaining, the Sun will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They will be on the road, facing the Chicago Sky on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.