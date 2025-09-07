Veteran center Tina Charles expressed her gratitude to Connecticut Sun fans on Saturday after an emotional win over the Phoenix Mercury, marking one of the team's brighter moments in an otherwise challenging 2025 season.

“I want to thankful for our fans for sticking with us all year long,” Charles said, as reported by Gerry deSimas Jr. of the Collinsville Press. “It’s been a rough season. We’ve been able to turn it around and pick it up. That’s why I wanted to come back to Connecticut. The faces have changed but the love has always been the same, so very thankful.”

Charles, who rejoined the Sun this season, had a strong game with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s 87–84 win. The game also served as a tribute to Charles’ off-court impact — her charity work for Hopey's Heart Foundation was honored pregame.

The win came behind a late surge from rookie guard Leila Lacan, Connecticut’s top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Lacan scored six of her 14 points in the final 30 seconds, including a go-ahead layup with 27.8 seconds left and four clutch free throws to seal the game. Her late-game composure impressed teammates and helped Connecticut (11–31) snap Phoenix’s six-game win streak.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun in scoring with 23 points, while Aneesah Morrow added 13 rebounds to go with nine points. The win spoiled a historic night for Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who broke the WNBA single-season assists record with 342, surpassing Caitlin Clark’s previous mark of 341.

Phoenix (27–15) fell to third place in the playoff standings following the loss, one game behind Atlanta. The Mercury were led by Kahleah Copper with 18 points, followed by Thomas with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The matchup featured 18 lead changes and no double-digit advantages.

Connecticut will close out its season with a home-and-home against Atlanta beginning Monday. Meanwhile, Phoenix will host Las Vegas on Tuesday as both teams prepare for the postseason.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article.