The Connecticut Sun are set to undergo major changes following its pending acquisition by Tilman Fertitta for approximately $300 million. The deal represents one of the largest franchise transactions in WNBA history and will result in its relocation to Houston in 2027.

The Sun will continue the 2026 season at Mohegan Sun Arena, marking the end of a 23-year run in the city. Speaking about the move, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma had a resounding message for the Mohegan Tribe, the previous owners, per a post on X by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

“The people at Mohegan Sun, they stepped up when they were needed & brought a team to Connecticut, as Conn. deserves to have a team b/c we're a proven [place] where people would support women's basketball. Now [with them] moving, I think it leaves a void,” he said.

This will be the first WNBA franchise relocation in nearly a decade, since the Las Vegas Aces moved from San Antonio in 2017. While the move will undoubtedly be a blow to Connecticut, considering the WNBA’s continued growth, it also represents a major coup for Houston.

That is because the Sun are also expected to rebrand as the Houston Comets, who previously won four straight championships from 1997 to 2000. The original franchise ceased operations in 2008 amid financial and attendance challenges.

Fertitta, who also owns the Houston Rockets, is expected to complete the transition in 2027, and won the bid amidst comprehensive competition. A $325 million proposal led by Steve Pagliuca (Boston-based ownership) was effectively blocked by the WNBA, with the ‘expansion-priority’ market of Houston taking precedence.

Of course, the deal still requires ratification from the WNBA’s board of governors, although there is expected to be little pushback. Hence, as things stand, the Sun appears poised to be rebranded as the Houston Rockets despite Auriemma evidently being against the move.